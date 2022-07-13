Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.65.

Hirose Electric Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells various types of connectors in Japan and internationally. The company offers multi-pin connectors, including circular and rectangular connectors; connectors for ribbon cables; connectors used for printed circuit boards comprising flexible printed circuit boards; and nylon connectors for use in a range of fields, such as smartphones, communications equipment, and automotive electronics, as well as in industrial fields, such as measuring and control equipment, FA equipment, and medical electronics equipment.

