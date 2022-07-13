Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.65.
About Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (HROEY)
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
Receive News & Ratings for Hirose Electric Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hirose Electric Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.