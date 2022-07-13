Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.28 Billion

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00088613 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00028681 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000573 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016507 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001546 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00258423 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00044177 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

