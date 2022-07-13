Head-To-Head Contrast: Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) vs. Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF)

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) and Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Recruit and Deutsche Wohnen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recruit 10.39% 25.09% 13.94% Deutsche Wohnen N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Recruit and Deutsche Wohnen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recruit $25.58 billion 2.06 $2.64 billion $1.61 19.60 Deutsche Wohnen $956.71 million N/A $1.72 billion $4.83 4.84

Recruit has higher revenue and earnings than Deutsche Wohnen. Deutsche Wohnen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Recruit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Recruit and Deutsche Wohnen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recruit 0 0 0 0 N/A Deutsche Wohnen 0 0 1 0 3.00

Deutsche Wohnen has a consensus price target of $49.50, suggesting a potential upside of 111.54%. Given Deutsche Wohnen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Deutsche Wohnen is more favorable than Recruit.

Risk and Volatility

Recruit has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Wohnen has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Recruit beats Deutsche Wohnen on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recruit (Get Rating)

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment. The Media & Solutions segment operates an online advertising platform for businesses in various industries, including housing, beauty, marriage, travel, and dining; and provides business management software as a service solutions for small and medium-sized companies. It also operates media platforms that publish information about jobs and new openings to support business clients' recruiting activities. The Staffing segment provides temporary staffing service in Japan, North America, Europe, and Australia. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Deutsche Wohnen (Get Rating)

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living. The company manages and markets nursing and residential care homes. Deutsche Wohnen SE was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. Deutsche Wohnen SE operates as a subsidiary of Vonovia SE.

