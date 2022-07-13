Head to Head Analysis: WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) versus The New Ireland Fund (NYSE:IRL)

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) and The New Ireland Fund (NYSE:IRL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and The New Ireland Fund’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance $72.14 million 4.43 $30.09 million $1.30 10.57 The New Ireland Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than The New Ireland Fund.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.5% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of The New Ireland Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of The New Ireland Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for WhiteHorse Finance and The New Ireland Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance 0 3 1 0 2.25 The New Ireland Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus price target of $14.83, suggesting a potential upside of 7.96%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than The New Ireland Fund.

Dividends

WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. The New Ireland Fund pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 31.7%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 109.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and The New Ireland Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance 37.16% 9.01% 3.88% The New Ireland Fund N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The New Ireland Fund has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats The New Ireland Fund on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is business development company and non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

The New Ireland Fund Company Profile

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the ISEQ Index. It was formerly known as Irish Investment Fund Inc. The New Ireland Fund, Inc. was formed on December 14, 1989 and is domiciled in the United States.

