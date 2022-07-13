Head-To-Head Analysis: Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) versus ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF)

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) and ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

17.3% of Hyzon Motors shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Hyzon Motors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hyzon Motors and ITM Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyzon Motors 0 5 3 0 2.38 ITM Power 3 0 5 0 2.25

Hyzon Motors currently has a consensus target price of $10.53, indicating a potential upside of 243.04%. ITM Power has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 56.81%. Given Hyzon Motors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hyzon Motors is more favorable than ITM Power.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hyzon Motors and ITM Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyzon Motors $6.05 million 125.79 -$13.85 million ($0.12) -25.58 ITM Power $5.64 million 187.30 -$36.54 million N/A N/A

Hyzon Motors has higher revenue and earnings than ITM Power.

Risk & Volatility

Hyzon Motors has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITM Power has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hyzon Motors and ITM Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyzon Motors N/A -34.50% -21.35% ITM Power N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hyzon Motors beats ITM Power on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hyzon Motors Inc., a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

ITM Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions. ITM Power Plc was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.