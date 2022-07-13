Head-To-Head Analysis: easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) vs. Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) and easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Country Airlines and easyJet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Country Airlines 9.51% 7.68% 2.72% easyJet N/A N/A N/A

Sun Country Airlines has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, easyJet has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sun Country Airlines and easyJet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Country Airlines $623.02 million 1.78 $77.47 million $1.11 17.23 easyJet $2.00 billion 1.63 -$1.17 billion N/A N/A

Sun Country Airlines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than easyJet.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sun Country Airlines and easyJet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Country Airlines 0 1 4 0 2.80 easyJet 0 2 6 0 2.75

Sun Country Airlines currently has a consensus target price of $27.80, suggesting a potential upside of 45.40%. easyJet has a consensus target price of $5.70, suggesting a potential upside of 32.56%. Given Sun Country Airlines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sun Country Airlines is more favorable than easyJet.

Summary

Sun Country Airlines beats easyJet on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

easyJet Company Profile (Get Rating)

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

