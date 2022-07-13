Haven Protocol Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $194,178.00 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 12th. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $13.52 million and $194,178.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00002441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,507.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,055.14 or 0.05408924 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00027819 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00246275 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.57 or 0.00638560 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00071793 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.97 or 0.00507357 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,378,766 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

