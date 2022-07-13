Harvest Finance Trading Down 7.2% This Week (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $28.93 million and $21.03 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $42.63 or 0.00214335 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00009248 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008666 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000087 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000321 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 697,264 coins and its circulating supply is 678,632 coins. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

