Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.93

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Harbour Energy from GBX 590 ($7.02) to GBX 525 ($6.24) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Harbour Energy from GBX 570 ($6.78) to GBX 670 ($7.97) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.35.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

