Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $793.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.13 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Shares of GBX opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. Greenbrier Companies has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.90. The stock has a market cap of $931.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

GBX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,873.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,602,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,548,000 after acquiring an additional 35,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,720,000 after buying an additional 32,658 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,483,000 after buying an additional 30,243 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,832,000 after buying an additional 89,097 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

