Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $793.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.13 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company’s revenue was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

NYSE GBX traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.69. 6,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,363. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $935.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.47. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

GBX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens dropped their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen dropped their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,873.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

