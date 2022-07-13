Graviton Reaches Market Cap of $6.95 Million (GTON)

Graviton (GTON) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Graviton has a market capitalization of $6.95 million and approximately $10,944.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Graviton has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Graviton coin can now be bought for about $1.91 or 0.00004521 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00108786 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00018374 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Graviton Coin Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Buying and Selling Graviton

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviton using one of the exchanges listed above.

