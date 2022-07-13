GoHelpFund (HELP) Market Cap Reaches $4,741.44

GoHelpFund (HELP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. GoHelpFund has a market cap of $4,741.44 and approximately $2,181.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoHelpFund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, GoHelpFund has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005120 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00106752 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00017599 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000333 BTC.

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 coins. The official website for GoHelpFund is gohelpfund.com . GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoHelpFund is blog.gohelpfund.com . The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoHelpFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoHelpFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

