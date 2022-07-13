GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Reaches Market Cap of $237,158.45

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 12th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $237,158.45 and $190.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,397.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,043.63 or 0.05380168 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00027690 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00246618 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.29 or 0.00640750 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00071874 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00506957 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

