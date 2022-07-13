Gillian Munson Sells 2,605 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) Director Gillian Munson sold 2,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $66,661.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,550 shares in the company, valued at $551,464.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of PHR stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.01. 494,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,909. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.92. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $76.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $63.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.24 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 69.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.36%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 1.5% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,011,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,305,000 after acquiring an additional 14,747 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 367,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the first quarter worth approximately $516,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 229.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 57,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 266.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Phreesia from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Phreesia from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

Phreesia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.