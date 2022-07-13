GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $7,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.72.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $239.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $212.40 and a twelve month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

