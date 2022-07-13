GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 27,039 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.5% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 140.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 17.8% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In other news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.33.

DG opened at $247.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.91. The company has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

Dollar General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.