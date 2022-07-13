GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,297 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,997 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 58,264 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

CVS opened at $94.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.96.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

