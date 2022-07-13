GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,623 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $827,082,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,753,000 after buying an additional 3,253,468 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,594,906 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $348,846,000 after buying an additional 2,142,585 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,720,125,000 after buying an additional 2,057,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,132,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,224,770,000 after buying an additional 1,468,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX stock opened at $58.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.19 and its 200 day moving average is $63.83. The firm has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.05.

TJX Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.