Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 128,078 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.24% of Garmin worth $56,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Garmin by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $113,071,000 after acquiring an additional 24,026 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Garmin by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 12,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN opened at $101.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $92.53 and a 12-month high of $178.80.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.61%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

