Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 206,363 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,599 shares during the period. GSK accounts for about 1.2% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in GSK were worth $8,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GSK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in GSK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in GSK by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in GSK by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($20.69) to GBX 1,900 ($22.60) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.11) to GBX 1,800 ($21.41) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,850.00.
GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3496 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.38%.
GSK Profile (Get Rating)
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
