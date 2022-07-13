Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Takes $1.09 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000. Ross Stores comprises about 0.1% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $74.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,524. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.90. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

ROST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. OTR Global lowered Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.73.

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

