FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Agree Realty Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Agree Realty in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 12th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.37 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.45. The consensus estimate for Agree Realty’s current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ADC. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.96.

ADC stock opened at $73.27 on Wednesday. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $75.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.65% and a return on equity of 3.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.234 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.87%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

