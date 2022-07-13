FY2022 EPS Estimates for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:TCYMF)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) in a research report issued on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Tingyi (Cayman Islands)’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

Get Tingyi (Cayman Islands) alerts:

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. Tingyi has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $2.33.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, milk tea, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.