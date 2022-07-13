Fusion Family Wealth LLC Sells 18,344 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,344 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $408,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,080,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,667,000 after acquiring an additional 21,817 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,288,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,592,000 after acquiring an additional 70,157 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $562,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA remained flat at $$57.77 during midday trading on Wednesday. 14,783,277 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.21. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

