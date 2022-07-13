Fusion Family Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 0.1% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,141,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,944,000 after purchasing an additional 34,503 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,705,000 after purchasing an additional 556,376 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,522,000 after purchasing an additional 210,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,968,000 after purchasing an additional 43,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,962,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,694,000 after purchasing an additional 129,389 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock traded down $2.59 on Wednesday, hitting $225.76. The company had a trading volume of 75,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,901. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.97.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

