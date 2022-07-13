Fusion Family Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,775,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 801,896 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 11.1% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $81,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 66,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 23,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 15,762 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 120,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.93. The company had a trading volume of 335,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,187,920. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.02 and a twelve month high of $53.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.04 and its 200-day moving average is $45.53.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

