Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Position Lowered by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lowered its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 337,188 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 271,222 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan makes up approximately 3.0% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $16,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FCX traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.61. 344,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,673,877. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average is $41.39.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

In other news, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCX. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

