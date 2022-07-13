Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,861 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Celanese by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Celanese by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

NYSE CE opened at $111.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $109.72 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $1.05. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

CE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.19.

Celanese Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.