Foster & Motley Inc. Decreases Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,004 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,698,122,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 413.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,351,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,294,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753,156 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,308,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,022,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,835,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,482,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.02.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.692 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 43.15%.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
