FOAM (FOAM) Price Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

FOAM (FOAM) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. One FOAM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0236 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $7.46 million and approximately $305.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FOAM has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005139 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,501.63 or 1.00001507 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009946 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005128 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002792 BTC.

FOAM Coin Profile

FOAM is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

