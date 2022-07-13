Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 413 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 1.1% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $36,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,439,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 27,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,802,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $821.73.

BLK opened at $603.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $624.60 and a 200 day moving average of $717.43. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $575.60 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $91.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.77 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

In other news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

