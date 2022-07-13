Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 381 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $28,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $405.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $375.87 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $529.17.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.49 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. B. Riley lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $642.68.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

