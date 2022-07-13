Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 256 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD opened at $160.83 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $160.68 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.46 and its 200 day moving average is $174.24.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.