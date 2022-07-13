Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $18.31 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 26,162 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $18,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,031,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,884,717,000 after buying an additional 135,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,316,576,000 after buying an additional 94,212 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,688,000 after buying an additional 1,664,485 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,138,465,000 after buying an additional 639,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,277,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $802,178,000 after buying an additional 91,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock opened at $246.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.89 and its 200-day moving average is $267.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.99%.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.60.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

