Flow (FLOW) Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. In the last seven days, Flow has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flow has a market cap of $1.48 billion and approximately $17.46 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can now be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00007407 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00108786 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00018382 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,385,626,326 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars.

