Financial Comparison: Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) & Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT)

Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Rating) and Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Xcelerate alerts:

This table compares Xcelerate and Better Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Better Therapeutics $10,000.00 3,989.58 -$40.33 million N/A N/A

Xcelerate has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Better Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Xcelerate and Better Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A Better Therapeutics N/A -142.64% -46.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.0% of Better Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.4% of Better Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Xcelerate has a beta of 5.47, indicating that its share price is 447% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better Therapeutics has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Xcelerate and Better Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xcelerate 0 0 0 0 N/A Better Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Better Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 787.57%. Given Better Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Better Therapeutics is more favorable than Xcelerate.

Summary

Better Therapeutics beats Xcelerate on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xcelerate (Get Rating)

Xcelerate Inc. acquires engineering/patents and applies to early-stage medical technology companies. It supplies to controlled clinical care settings, in which developments will be trialed, tested, and applied, as well as provides end-to-end controlled medical technology development. The company was formerly known as Union Dental Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Xcelerate Inc. Xcelerate Inc. was incorporated in 1996 is based in Mauldin, South Carolina.

About Better Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Better Therapeutics, Inc. engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes. The company's products under development also include BT-002, a PDT that help patients with hypertension improve their blood pressure; and BT-003, a PDT that help patients with hyperlipidemia enhance cholesterol levels. Better Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Xcelerate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcelerate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.