Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.10 and last traded at $22.18. 1,921 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.27.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.42.

Get Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO – Get Rating) by 611.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.