Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the June 15th total of 738,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FEEXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 340 ($4.04) to GBX 210 ($2.50) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 350 ($4.16) to GBX 290 ($3.45) in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrexpo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.67.

Shares of FEEXF stock remained flat at $$1.36 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.57. Ferrexpo has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

