Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2022

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXFGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the June 15th total of 738,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FEEXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 340 ($4.04) to GBX 210 ($2.50) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 350 ($4.16) to GBX 290 ($3.45) in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrexpo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.67.

Shares of FEEXF stock remained flat at $$1.36 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.57. Ferrexpo has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

Ferrexpo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.