Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FHI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Federated Hermes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Federated Hermes has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $39.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.03. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $324.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 23.09%. Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 26,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $859,582.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,203.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 33,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $1,122,614.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 538,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,134,475.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,998 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. S&T Bank PA lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 77,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes (Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.