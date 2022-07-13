Exchange Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 2.0% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,986,873,000 after purchasing an additional 192,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,288,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,010,396,000 after acquiring an additional 71,631 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 28,992.4% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,099,650,000 after acquiring an additional 66,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,016,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,846,102,000 after acquiring an additional 68,493 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLK traded down $12.41 on Wednesday, reaching $590.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,182. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $624.60 and a 200-day moving average of $717.43.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

A number of analysts have commented on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $821.73.

In other news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

