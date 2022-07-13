Exchange Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.50.

Shares of MCO stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,362. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.10 and its 200-day moving average is $318.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.19. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $251.01 and a 1-year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.52%.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

