Exchange Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,956 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,956,000 after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,187,247,000.

IVV stock traded down $3.17 on Wednesday, reaching $379.59. The company had a trading volume of 261,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,539,796. The company’s fifty day moving average is $394.92 and its 200 day moving average is $428.57. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

