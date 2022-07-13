Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,072 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.77. 15,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,711,353. The company has a market capitalization of $185.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.21 and its 200 day moving average is $248.66. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.61.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

