Equal 1-Day Volume Tops $1,146.00 (EQL)

Equal (EQL) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Equal coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Equal has a market cap of $83,485.32 and $1,146.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Equal has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,883.79 or 0.99999599 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009660 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002984 BTC.

About Equal

EQL is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Equal’s official website is equal.tech . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Equal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

