EQTEC (LON:EQT) Trading Down 6.5%

EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.73 ($0.01). 14,877,487 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 20,854,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.78 ($0.01).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 2 ($0.02) price target on shares of EQTEC in a research report on Monday, May 30th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.89. The stock has a market cap of £62.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25.
About EQTEC (LON:EQT)
EQTEC plc licenses and sells its proprietary gasification technology that generates green energy from waste, biomass, and plastics primarily in Ireland, Spain, and the United Kingdom. The company's gasification technology produces energy from various feedstock, such as municipal, agricultural, and industrial waste.
