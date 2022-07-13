Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $40.66

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.66 and last traded at $40.96, with a volume of 1251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.62.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EFSC. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $119.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFSC. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

