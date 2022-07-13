Energo 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11,800.00 (TSL)

Energo (TSL) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Energo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Energo has a total market cap of $106,669.73 and $11,800.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Energo has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Energo Coin Profile

TSL is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Buying and Selling Energo

