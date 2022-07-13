Element Wealth LLC Makes New $366,000 Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,654 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.11) to GBX 2,850 ($33.90) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($30.57) to GBX 2,860 ($34.02) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.14) to GBX 2,550 ($30.33) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,607.00.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.81. 51,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,808,225. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $182.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.70. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $46.54 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.84%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

