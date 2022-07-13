Element Wealth LLC Buys 3,785 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Element Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.04. 103,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,395,354. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.42. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

